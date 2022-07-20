Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. 1,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 509,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $765.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after acquiring an additional 744,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after buying an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after buying an additional 194,385 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

