NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 3.8%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 579,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 570,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NuScale Power Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
Featured Articles
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
