Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMV. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NUMV stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

