NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NV5 Global stock opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.