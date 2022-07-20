NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,418.75.

NVR opened at $4,458.29 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,197.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,648.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $63.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 536.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

