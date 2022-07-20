O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OI. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.