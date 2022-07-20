Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

