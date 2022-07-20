Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

