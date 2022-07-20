OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $278,150,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $99,805,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,324,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.