Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. 26,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,759,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $524.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.29.
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 352,396 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 61,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 121,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.