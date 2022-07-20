Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Trading Down 2.1%

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORCGet Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. 26,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,759,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $524.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 352,396 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 61,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 121,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

