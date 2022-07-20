Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. 26,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,759,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $524.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,391,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 352,396 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 435,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 61,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 121,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Articles

