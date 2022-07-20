Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.27. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 152,842 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Eugene Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,859.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,752,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 374,033 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.