Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 246 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

