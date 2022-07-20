Park National (NYSE:PRK) Trading Up 3.5%

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $123.99. Approximately 48,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 28,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Park National Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About Park National
Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.
