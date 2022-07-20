Park National (NYSE:PRK) Trading Up 3.5%

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.00 and last traded at $123.99. Approximately 48,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 28,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.81.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.02 million. Park National had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 31.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

