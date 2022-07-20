Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Martin Mucci Sells 12,289 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CEO Martin Mucci sold 12,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,413,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,948,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Mucci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.39.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Paychex by 196.8% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

