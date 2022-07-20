Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera Sells 30,866 Shares of Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Efrain Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paychex alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Efrain Rivera sold 3,103 shares of Paychex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $356,845.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.