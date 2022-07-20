Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 32.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $742,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

