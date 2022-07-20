Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,455,560 shares.The stock last traded at $20.17 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Pershing Square Tontine Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 331,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 214,431 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth about $22,112,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 267,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 202,652 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pershing Square Tontine

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

