Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 200.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,186 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12,357.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.7 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.