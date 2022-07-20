Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $247.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $281.00 to $247.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $214.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

