Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Premier worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

