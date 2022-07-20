PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 636,033 shares in the company, valued at $42,009,979.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.1 %

PSMT stock opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in PriceSmart by 7.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $2,149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

