Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $63.87. Approximately 1,367,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,719,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

