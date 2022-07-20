Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Price Down 3%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.55 and last traded at $112.55. Approximately 10,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,974,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Progressive by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

