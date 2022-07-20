ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 1.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.32. 147,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,581,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,781 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,095,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,316,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,914,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,431,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

