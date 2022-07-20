Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 41,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 114,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $51.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.92.
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
