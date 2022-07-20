Provident Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.49.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.