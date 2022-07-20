Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,653 ($19.76).

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,685 ($20.14) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($18.53) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,450 ($17.33) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,022.50 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £28.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 881 ($10.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,566 ($18.72). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 998.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,089.24.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

