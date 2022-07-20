PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PS Business Parks worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

