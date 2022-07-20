PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Update

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 757,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 927,300 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
PS Business Parks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.75. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $189.83.
PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
