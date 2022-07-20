Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $735,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $316.28 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.