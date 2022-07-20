Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Decreased by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$199.57.

TSE:FNV opened at C$159.73 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$158.27 and a one year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 21.73. The firm has a market cap of C$30.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.11.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$429.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$427.68 million.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

