Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for IBI Group Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a report released on Monday, July 18th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for IBI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBG. Raymond James downgraded IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.19.

IBI Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBG opened at C$19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.39. The company has a market cap of C$602.44 million and a PE ratio of 29.65. IBI Group has a one year low of C$9.99 and a one year high of C$19.35.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$120.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.57 million.

IBI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.