Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.49.

NYSE:NEM opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

