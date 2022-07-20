Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Reduced by KeyCorp

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.96.
Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.76 billion.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 135.80%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
