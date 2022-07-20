Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.36.

SWN opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

