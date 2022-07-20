Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Watsco, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2022 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.20.

WSO opened at $257.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.80. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

