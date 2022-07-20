Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spectrum Brands in a report released on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.