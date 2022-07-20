Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Cut by Analyst

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

