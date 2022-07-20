Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Warner Music Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,497,000 after purchasing an additional 269,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $174,040,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

