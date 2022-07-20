QUALCOMM (QCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q3 guidance at $2.75-2.95 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 282,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 281,068 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.69.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.