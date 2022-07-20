Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, August 1st (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 1st. The 1-12.5 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 1st.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $35.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QNRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

