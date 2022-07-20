Raymond James (RJF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $93.72 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.01 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Raymond James by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,725 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 74.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 148,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth $300,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

