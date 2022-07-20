Recharge Resources (OTC:SLLTF) Trading Down 31.2%

Recharge Resources Ltd. (OTC:SLLTF – Get Rating) was down 31.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 4,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 549,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Recharge Resources Trading Down 31.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Recharge Resources

(Get Rating)

Recharge Resources Ltd., a resource exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Brussels Creek property comprises 17 claims covering 1350.43 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining District, British Columbia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Pinchi Lake nickel project covering an area of 3,170.47 hectares located in central British Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.