Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Trading Down 2.6%

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.77. 8,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,606,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 705,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,129,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 308,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

