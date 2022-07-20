Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 635,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,556,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 201,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 84,583 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.