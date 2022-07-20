Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Rekor Systems Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Insider Activity

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 248.26%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 243,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $524,389.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,089,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,620.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

