Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on REKR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Rekor Systems Trading Up 5.6 %
NASDAQ:REKR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc bought 243,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $524,389.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,089,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,620.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rekor Systems
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.