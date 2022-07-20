Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,397,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,370,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 464.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $180.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

