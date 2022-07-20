Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

