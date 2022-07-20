Reviewing East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) & AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.
Profitability
This table compares East Stone Acquisition and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|East Stone Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|AppLovin
|-2.50%
|5.49%
|2.09%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for East Stone Acquisition and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|East Stone Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|AppLovin
|0
|0
|15
|0
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
29.9% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of East Stone Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk & Volatility
East Stone Acquisition has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares East Stone Acquisition and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|East Stone Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|-$4.89 million
|N/A
|N/A
|AppLovin
|$2.79 billion
|4.74
|$35.45 million
|($0.19)
|-185.26
AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than East Stone Acquisition.
Summary
AppLovin beats East Stone Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About East Stone Acquisition
East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. East Stone Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.