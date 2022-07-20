Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 496,843 shares.The stock last traded at $67.68 and had previously closed at $67.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,411 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after acquiring an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

